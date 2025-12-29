Lily Collins 'thanks' fans as Emily in Paris season 5 ranks 'first 'on Netflix

Lily Collis pens small 'thank you' note for fans on social media

Lily Collins feels over the moon as Emily in Paris season 5 has made it to number 1 on Netflix.

The new season reunited Lily with Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Francesch and Paul Forman.

Taking it to Instagram, the 36-year-old dropped a post wearing an all-red outfit along with matching fancy stilettos, a chic small handbag and minimal accessory.

In the caption, she specifically wrote a thank you note for the fans for making season 5 reach to number 1.

“Lady in red – one of my favourite looks. Thank you for making @emilyinparis #1 on @netflix for a whole week! We’re feeling the love and couldn’t do this without you.”

Fans flooded the comment by dropping red hearts and returned the love to the actress.

One of them also wrote, “So cute! I loved this look. Devoured the whole season already.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “Love all, the series, the actors, the clothes and Venice.”

The romantic comedy show revolves around Emily Cooper, a Chicago based marketing executive, who is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.