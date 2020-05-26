'Salman Khan thinks the world is conspiring against him': Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan had said that Salman Khan thinks the world is conspiring against him

B-Town actor Hrithik Roshan had once sparked a feud with megastar Salman Khan, after he made a sarcastic comment about him suffering from ‘victim syndrome.’

During an earlier appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2011, the Krrish actor had said that the Bharat megastar may be suffering from a complex where he thinks the world is conspiring against him.

“You know, everyone loves him but he feels everyone is conspiring against him, so I think there is a ‘victim syndrome’ which I will take away,” he said.

He was also asked about how he would react if he were to wake up as Salman Khan one day.

Their feud had sparked when Salman had said some mean things about Hrithik’s film Guzaarish. “Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya (There was a fly buzzing around in the film but not even a mosquito went to watch it. Not even a dog went to watch it).”

Responding to that, Hrithik had said: “I’ve always known Salman to be a good man, someone I’ve looked up to and admired and still do. He’s always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it’s not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours.”