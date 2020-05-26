Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II

All eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they exchanged vows two years ago in a royal wedding.



And while many were in awe of the Duchess of Sussex’s simple and modern bridal look, some were not too impressed – including the Queen herself.

If reports are to be believed, Queen Elizabeth II found the dress to be a bit objectionable given Meghan’s status as a divorcee.

According to a royal source cited by the Mail on Sunday, the monarch was not too pleased about the colour of the gown.

"The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," the palace insider recounted.

The idea that brides should wear white to signify purity is an age-old concept but it appears the British royal family has still been clinging on to it.