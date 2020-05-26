Can't connect right now! retry
Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Hollywood's comedic actor Kevin Hart left fans deeply alarmed after he got into a near-fatal car crash, last year.

And while the actor endured severe injuries, turns out he may have toned down the extent of his pain slightly for the hospital staff.

Hart confessed that he lied about the pain he felt in the hospital, pretending he was better than he actually was.

"When you come close to that light and if you are fortunate enough to come back to that light, you value life differently. There are no bad days for me,” he said during the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"There was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again."

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks,” he said.

Back in September 2019, the comedian was in his car with a passenger when his driver lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the road and down an embankment.

Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained "major back injuries" and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

