Prince Harry, Meghan sent notice over 'vague' and 'incomplete' Archewell application

Harry and Meghan had filed the paperwork across the pond in the United States

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were gearing up for the big launch of their charity Archewell but the plans have for now been stalled.



And the reason as to why the couple won’t be going forth with their charity this year is owing to a rather shocking reason that has just been brought to light.

According to a report by The Sun, the United States Patent and Trademark Office rejected their application for being “too vague” and not fully complete.

As per the report, the Sussex pair had filed the paperwork across the pond in the States to form "their own charity and volunteering services, wide-ranging website, and sharing 'education and training materials' via films, podcasts and books."

The duo had also issued trademark request for a variety of things from branded objects to motion picture films.

An ‘Irregularity Notice’ has been sent to Harry and Meghan, urging them to make necessary changes to their application before August.

"The wording 'providing a website featuring content relating to philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities' in International Class 35 is also indefinite and over broad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided,” the notice read.

Earlier this year, the couple had announced the launch of their charity in their son Archie’s name but the coronavirus pandemic halted things from going further.

In a statement issued to the Telegraph, the two had said: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'.”

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."