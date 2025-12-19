Lucy Hale, Ian Harding reunite for Holiday rom-com

Lucy Hale, Ian Harding reunites for Holiday rom-com

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding, nearly a decade later, have once again joined forces.

The duo starred together in Pretty Little Liars, a teen mystery–drama airing from 2010 to 2017 that follows four teenage girls whose lives are haunted by an anonymous figure known as “A” after their friend Alison disappears.

Hale played one of the girls, Aria Montgomery, with Harding as her English teacher turned love interest, Ezra.

The co-stars are now set to star in The Twelve Dates of Christmas.

The story follows Christina Walker (Hale), a successful shop owner who has devoted her energy to her career at the expense of her dating life.

As she finds herself single while watching her younger siblings marry ahead of her, Christina makes a promise to herself: to go on 12 dates in the 12 weeks leading up to Christmas in hopes of finding “Mr. Right.”

Along the way, she navigates the often complicated and unpredictable world of online dating, discovering unexpected connections, personal growth, and the true meaning of the season.

The film is directed by David Lipper and written by Seth Howard. Lipper is also involved in the writing process.

Executive producers include Jared Einsohn, Carter Jenkins, and R. Wesley Sierk III, Audra Gricius, Jina Panebianco, John D. Straley, and Nadine De Barros.

The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.