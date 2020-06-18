Saif Ali Khan opens up about his past interactions with Sushant Singh on set

Saif Ali Khan and Sushant Singh’s professional paths crossed more than once during the course of their careers and during a recent interview, Saif recalls how the actor appeared to be ‘a little on the edge’ when he had previously interacted with him.

During his interview with the Times of India, Saif Ali Khan began by touching upon the late actor’s final film Dil Bechara as well as his own cameo appearance in the production.

He was quoted saying, “I knew him. I shot with him... When Sara described him, she always described him as being a really remarkable person. And I thought if this guy really understands Sartre, the way he says, and he is as intelligent as she’s making him out to be, then he’s obviously more intelligent than I am.”

Even Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has been left shattered by his loss for she had debuted beside him in the film Kedarnath directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Touching upon his past interactions and memories with the actor, Saif said, “I think he had very refined looks. He was a good-looking guy. He was very talented, he was a little edgy… When I met him, I thought he was a little on the edge. And he was a little, I don’t know - I think he was looking for something. He was interested in the same things as me in some ways, like he liked astronomy, and he liked, you know, discussing some of this philosophy and talking about some stuff, which, you know, one dabbles in as an amateur.”

He also went on to say, “When I did my guest appearance in his Dil Bechara, I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don’t know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice. And then he told me he danced behind me as Shiamak’s dancer during the Melbourne Commonwealth Games (in 2006). And so I was congratulating him on how far he’d come, you know?”