Bollywood
Thursday Jun 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Sushant Singh charged Rs8 crore per film, reveals friend

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

A friend of Sushant Singh has rejected the speculations that the Bollywood actor was going through financial trouble.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla on the condition of anonymity, the insider said the late actor had a few films lined up and a few more in discussions.

"From what I know, his dates were all booked till mid-next year. If he signed the other two films, he would have had five projects by 2022. He was also charging to the tune of Rs 8 crore per project," the unnamed source said.

According to the Indian publication, Sushant's friend happens to be an industry insider who revealed that one of the producers was willing to pay the actor more than his original fees.

"There were two producers who were planning to meet him later this month. Since he wasn't in touch with them, they had spoken to one of his close buddies and even shared how they would love to pay him to the tune of Rs 11 crore for their film," the source said.

