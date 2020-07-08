Taapsee Pannu one of the first Bollywood stars to resume shooting amid COVID-19

Taapsee Pannu returned to the shoot of her upcoming film amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to this, India was under a complete lockdown for almost three months.

Taapsee, sharing a sneak peek of the first day of her shoot, uploaded a picture from inside her make-up vanity room.

"Let's do this. #BackToWork," Taapsee captioned the image.

While a lot of television artistes have returned to work, Taapsee is one of the first Bollywood stars to resume shooting.

A few days ago, TV actresses such as Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma were seen shooting for the finale of drama serial Naagin 4.

Meanwhile, a number of Bollywood producation houses announced earlier that they will commence shooting of films over the next couple of months.

Subsequently, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom will go on floors in August.