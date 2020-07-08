Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'

Elton John has announced postponement of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour that were due to take place later in 2020.

The 'Tiny Dancer' singer made the announcement via a message on Twitter, addressing to his "dedicated fans" as he cited the safety of all crew, staff and attendees amid the coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind the postponement.

"It breaks my heart that we have had to reschedule the 2020 dates we were all looking forward to so much, but my team and I have been working diligently on rescheduled plans for 2021," he shared.

The 73-year-old went on: "I look forward to continuing the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour next year and seeing you by my side once again, as you have been for so many years throughout my blessed career."

The 48 tour dates from Saturday 5 September to Thursday 17 December across Europe and the UK will now take place in 2021.

The artist previously postponed dates on a North American leg of his tour earlier this year because of the global pandemic.

The massive tour consisting of over 300 shows across five continents was announced in 2018 as John's final tour ever.