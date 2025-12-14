Timothy Spall reminisces his standout moments from ‘Harry Potter'

Timothy Spall, who starred as Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter films, looked back on his key moments.

The Death Valley actor stepped out at a special screening of Goodbye June in New York City.

During his appearance at the premiere, in conversation with the People magazine, Spall said, “Peter is a weak character that wants to survive. I mean, he doesn't ultimately, does he?”

He went to share his favourite scene from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, saying, “But he's up there with the best, cooking Lord Voldemort in a pot of stew and carrying it around like a hot, vile little baby was one of my favourite moments in any film.”

When asked if he had any advice for the new cast of Harry Potter, Mr. Turner star added, “Well, I don't know. I've never given any advice to actors. All actors have to make the part their own. And there is so much good writing, good characters, classic. You can do it as many different ways as you like.”

Spall continued, “There's no advice, but I would say there is something very complex about somebody that is that evil and also kind of vulnerable at the same time. That's what I liked about him."

Production for upcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter began in July. The show’s first season is set to premiere in 2027 with each season based on seven books.

The cast includes Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasely).