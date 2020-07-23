Eminem 'stressing out' over Mariah Carey memoir exposing details about him

Eminem has been stressing over ex-girlfriend Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir of late.

According to sources, the rapper is worried that the singer's tell-all book will spill hidden secrets about their extremely toxic relationship.

“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.”

That said, there are things the rapper doesn’t want to be out in the public domain, including the details of their private life, the source said. “Marshall [Eminem] is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s–t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,” the insider said. “She knows that.”

The former lovers have been at loggerheads and openly called each other out in the past.

During an interview earlier, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said, “I don’t want to say anything disrespectful because I respect her as a singer, but on the whole personal level, I’m not really feeling it. I just don’t like her as a person."

He said, “I gotta be honest; I learned a lesson from it: Don’t’ believe the hype. I have respect for her, but she doesn’t really have it all together. I’ll just say that and that she’s a beautiful woman.”

In 2019, the 8 Mile star bashed Carey again. “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” he rapped.