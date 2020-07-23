Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminem 'stressing out' over Mariah Carey memoir exposing details about him

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

Eminem 'stressing out' over Mariah Carey memoir exposing details about him 

Eminem has been stressing over ex-girlfriend Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir of late.

According to sources, the rapper is worried that the singer's tell-all book will spill hidden secrets about their extremely toxic relationship.

“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.”

That said, there are things the rapper doesn’t want to be out in the public domain, including the details of their private life, the source said. “Marshall [Eminem] is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s–t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,” the insider said. “She knows that.”

The former lovers have been at loggerheads and openly called each other out in the past.

During an interview earlier, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said, “I don’t want to say anything disrespectful because I respect her as a singer, but on the whole personal level, I’m not really feeling it. I just don’t like her as a person."

He said, “I gotta be honest; I learned a lesson from it: Don’t’ believe the hype. I have respect for her, but she doesn’t really have it all together. I’ll just say that and that she’s a beautiful woman.”

In 2019, the 8 Mile star bashed Carey again. “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” he rapped. 

More From Entertainment:

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turkish actor Engin Altan's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turkish actor Engin Altan's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard's texts to her mother read in court

Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard's texts to her mother read in court

Folklore: Taylor Swift to release new music album tonight

Folklore: Taylor Swift to release new music album tonight

WATCH: Asim Azhar releases new song 'Soneya'

WATCH: Asim Azhar releases new song 'Soneya'
Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Daniel Radcliffe had given up on acting before he bagged his 'Harry Potter' role

Daniel Radcliffe had given up on acting before he bagged his 'Harry Potter' role

Kim Kardashian refuses to leave Kanye 'till he gets psychological help'

Kim Kardashian refuses to leave Kanye 'till he gets psychological help'
Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse

Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse
Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage'

Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage'
Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage

Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage
Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA

Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA
Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all