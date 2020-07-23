Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star opens up about losing her 'partner in crime'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise left the entire world grieving, including his fans and co-stars.

In a rare interview of late the actor's co-star Sanjana Sanghi, from his last film Dil Bechara, it was revealed that she has been feeling numb ever since Sushant passed away.

She added that she does not hold any capacity to comment if Sushant was going through any mental health ailments.

Sanjana also added during the interview that when she last spoke to Sushant, he was glad that their film Dil Bechara will be releasing on a digital streaming platform.

The actress went on to add that she will need her due time to wrap her head around the actor's death and the events that have transpired.

Sanjana revealed that she feels numb after her partner in crime left this world in such a tragic way.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.