Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Jul 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star opens up about losing her 'partner in crime'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' co-star opens up about losing her 'partner in crime'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise left the entire world grieving, including his fans and co-stars.

In a rare interview of late the actor's co-star Sanjana Sanghi, from his last film Dil Bechara, it was revealed that she has been feeling numb ever since Sushant passed away.

She added that she does not hold any capacity to comment if Sushant was going through any mental health ailments.

Sanjana also added during the interview that when she last spoke to Sushant, he was glad that their film Dil Bechara will be releasing on a digital streaming platform.

The actress went on to add that she will need her due time to wrap her head around the actor's death and the events that have transpired.

Sanjana revealed that she feels numb after her partner in crime left this world in such a tragic way.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. 

More From Bollywood:

Vidya Balan has been in touch with a healer for to let go off her self-critical attitude

Vidya Balan has been in touch with a healer for to let go off her self-critical attitude

Janhvi Kapoor discusses Bollywood's unfair treatment with female stars

Janhvi Kapoor discusses Bollywood's unfair treatment with female stars
Amitabh Bachchan's daughter posts about 'absence' amid family's COVID-19 battle

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter posts about 'absence' amid family's COVID-19 battle

Sara Ali Khan’s childhood photo with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim wins hearts

Sara Ali Khan’s childhood photo with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim wins hearts
'Let Sushant Singh Rajput rest in peace': Vidya Balan

'Let Sushant Singh Rajput rest in peace': Vidya Balan
Nora Fatehi gets a marriage proposal: Check Out

Nora Fatehi gets a marriage proposal: Check Out
Kangana Ranaut raises questions over Sushant Singh's bipolar disorder diagnosis

Kangana Ranaut raises questions over Sushant Singh's bipolar disorder diagnosis

Anubhav Sinha announces he will no longer be making films for Bollywood: 'Had enough'

Anubhav Sinha announces he will no longer be making films for Bollywood: 'Had enough'

Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Radhe’ release postponed again

Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Radhe’ release postponed again
Suhana Khan looks stunning in latest photos

Suhana Khan looks stunning in latest photos
Karan Johar to take legal action against trolls sending rape threats

Karan Johar to take legal action against trolls sending rape threats
Disha Salian’s death had disturbed Sushant Singh Rajput: report

Disha Salian’s death had disturbed Sushant Singh Rajput: report

Latest

view all