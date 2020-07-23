Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage'

The announcement of her engagement was made by Demi Lovato herself on her Instagram

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich are finally engaged after months of speculation.

The announcement of her engagement was made by the 27-year-old signer herself on her Instagram as she flaunted her diamond ring around her ring finger.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” she wrote in the caption.

“To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," she added.

She went on to say: “@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.”

“I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."



"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" she wrote.