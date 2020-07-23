Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich: 'I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

The announcement of her engagement was made by Demi Lovato herself on her Instagram

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich are finally engaged after months of speculation.

The announcement of her engagement was made by the 27-year-old signer herself on her Instagram as she flaunted her diamond ring around her ring finger.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” she wrote in the caption.

“To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," she added.

She went on to say: “@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.”

“I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" she wrote. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard's texts to her mother read in court

Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard's texts to her mother read in court

Folklore: Taylor Swift to release new music album tonight

Folklore: Taylor Swift to release new music album tonight

WATCH: Asim Azhar releases new song 'Soneya'

WATCH: Asim Azhar releases new song 'Soneya'
Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Eminem thinks Mariah Carey will say negative things about him in her memoir

Daniel Radcliffe had given up on acting before he bagged his 'Harry Potter' role

Daniel Radcliffe had given up on acting before he bagged his 'Harry Potter' role

Kim Kardashian refuses to leave Kanye 'till he gets psychological help'

Kim Kardashian refuses to leave Kanye 'till he gets psychological help'
Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse

Paris Hilton grapples with nightmares following years of mental abuse
Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage

Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage
Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA

Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA
Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian

Meek Mill breaks silence on Kanye West's accusations about Kim Kardashian
How Queen Elizabeth ‘took back control’ proving her regal title after Megxit fiasco

How Queen Elizabeth ‘took back control’ proving her regal title after Megxit fiasco
'Meghan Markle attempted to outshine Princess Diana': Lady Colin Campbell

'Meghan Markle attempted to outshine Princess Diana': Lady Colin Campbell

Latest

view all