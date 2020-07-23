Police to interrogate Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra: report

Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are expected to be interrogated by police in an inquiry related to "fake and paid social media followers".

Deepika is followed by over 50 million people on Instagram while PC has over 55 million followers on the photo-video sharing app.

Deepika has over 27 million followers on Twitter and Priyanka Chopra is close behind at 26.3 million.

Indian media reported that the duo is among ten other celebrities who have fake social media followers.

A report in Times Now said, "Mumbai Police have found out that there are various studies done by various well-known organisations which have found out that Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are among the top 10 celebrities who have fake followers.”

A police official Vinay Kumar said, “We have investigated and found as many as 54 firms involved in this racket. SIT comprising Crime Branch along with Cyber Cell has been formed which will help in investigating this case.”