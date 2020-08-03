Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Aug 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Sushant’s sister takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos with brother

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 03, 2020

Sushant’s sister takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos with brother

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered brother on Raksha Bandhan with childhood photos.

Shweta took to Instagram and shared a collage of priceless throwback photos from their childhood celebrating the festival.

She also penned down an emotional note for Sushant and called him the “Pride’ of the family.

Kirti wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... (We love you a lot and keep loving you always)”

“you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she further said.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 and according to police the actor committed suicide.

Over 37 people including the Dil Bechara actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have recorded their statements in Sushant’s death case.

More From Bollywood:

Bollywood singer Jasleen Royal recovers from coronavirus, plans to donate plasma

Bollywood singer Jasleen Royal recovers from coronavirus, plans to donate plasma
Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, claim Mumbai police

Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, claim Mumbai police
Amitabh Bachchan 'upset' about leaving Abhishek behind after recovering from COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan 'upset' about leaving Abhishek behind after recovering from COVID-19
Out and about: Katrina Kaif takes to the streets of Mumbai during India’s Unlock 3.0

Out and about: Katrina Kaif takes to the streets of Mumbai during India’s Unlock 3.0
Sushant Singh Rajput was 'upset' about getting linked to his ex-manager’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput was 'upset' about getting linked to his ex-manager’s death
Akshay Kumar announces his next film ‘Raksha Bandhan’, shares first poster

Akshay Kumar announces his next film ‘Raksha Bandhan’, shares first poster
Tanushree Dutta can't trust Mumbai Police with fair investigation in Sushant's death probe

Tanushree Dutta can't trust Mumbai Police with fair investigation in Sushant's death probe
Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist defends Rhea Chakraborty: ‘She was his strongest support’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist defends Rhea Chakraborty: ‘She was his strongest support’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook says Rhea Chakraborty ‘sacked’ him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook says Rhea Chakraborty ‘sacked’ him
Police unable to locate Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai

Police unable to locate Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan wish their fans Eid Mubarak

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan wish their fans Eid Mubarak
Kiara Advani feeling so ‘loved’ as she receives sweet wishes, blessings on her 28th birthday

Kiara Advani feeling so ‘loved’ as she receives sweet wishes, blessings on her 28th birthday

Latest

view all