Sushant’s sister takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photos with brother

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered brother on Raksha Bandhan with childhood photos.



Shweta took to Instagram and shared a collage of priceless throwback photos from their childhood celebrating the festival.

She also penned down an emotional note for Sushant and called him the “Pride’ of the family.

Kirti wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... (We love you a lot and keep loving you always)”

“you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she further said.



Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 and according to police the actor committed suicide.

Over 37 people including the Dil Bechara actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have recorded their statements in Sushant’s death case.