Monday Aug 03 2020
Lena Dunham’s body completely ‘revolted’ after Coronavirus diagnosis

Lena Dunham recently decided to go public with her experiences battling through COVID-19 in a lengthy post she shared by her Instagram handle.

She began by writing, "I've been reluctant to share this, having written and rewritten it anxiously. I don't want to unnecessarily add my voice to a noisy landscape on such a challenging topic, as an unfathomable number of people have lost their lives to COVID-19 - a phrase we didn't even know in January.”

"However, after seeing the carelessness with which so many in the United States are treating social distancing, people jogging without masks and parties on Instagram, I feel compelled to be honest about the impact this illness has had on me, in the hopes that personal stories allow us to see the humanity in what can feel like abstract situations. The fact is, the Coronavirus kills people. We know that."

In her detailed account, Lena admitted that she didn’t take her symptoms seriously in the beginning and continued to tough it out during her fight with chronic pain. However, as things became more severe and there came a time when she could no longer ignore her symptoms and was forced to take drastic action. 

"I couldn't sleep but I couldn't wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell...

"A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time. Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red rashes. A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs. This went on for 21 days... that blended together like a rave gone wrong."

