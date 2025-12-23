Billy Porter shares health update after hospitalisation for serious Sepsis

Billy Porter is opening up about his health after being hospitalised with what he previously described as “a serious case” of sepsis.

On Monday, December 22, the Tony Award winner, 56, shared a video message with fans, revealing that he had been “very ill” over the past few months. Sitting in a living room wearing a sweater and glasses, Porter began by wishing viewers well for the holidays.

“I’m here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between,” he said.

Porter explained that he was hospitalised this fall with urosepsis. “Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis,” he shared.

“It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I’m not there yet but I’m on the road to that.”

Getting emotional, he added, “And I wanted to thank everybody for yours prayers and your love and sending me all the vibes… I felt every single one of them.”

Urosepsis is a serious condition that begins as a urinary tract infection and can become life-threatening if untreated.

Porter later captioned the post, “She’s ALIVE!!! Proof of life, PTL!!! Thank you all all thought, prayers and healing energy!”

The illness forced Porter to step away from his role as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in September. Producers called it a “painful decision” and said his doctors were confident he would “make a full recovery.”

Porter is now recovering and currently stars in Amazon Prime’s holiday film Christmas Karma, which is streaming now.