'Stranger Things' season 5: Final episode runtimes revealed Ahead of release

Fans planning a Christmas binge of Stranger Things now know exactly how long it will last.

Ross Duffer, who co-created the Netflix hit with brother Matt Duffer, has revealed the official runtimes for the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 5.

The three episodes in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will run a combined total of nearly three and a half hours. The breakdown is as follows:

Episode 5, Shock Jock : 1 hour, 8 minutes

: 1 hour, 8 minutes Episode 6, Escape From Camazotz : 1 hour, 15 minutes

: 1 hour, 15 minutes Episode 7, The Bridge: 1 hour, 6 minutes

Ross Duffer also shared a small update to the series finale. Stranger Things: The Finale — The Rightside Up will now run two hours and eight minutes, slightly longer than the previously announced two hours and five minutes.

Duffer previously teased what fans can expect from Volume 2. He said Shock Jock continues directly after the Volume 1 finale, Sorcerer, and that writer Frank Darabont delivered something “far darker and far scarier” than his earlier episode, Turnbow Trap.

About Escape From Camazotz, Duffer said director Shawn Levy returns, calling it “the biggest episode of the three — and the performances make us cry every time we watch it.”

The Bridge, co-directed by Levy and the Duffer Brothers, is described as “probably the most emotional chapter of the season,” adding, “It’s gonna be a long six-day wait for the finale…”

The series finale will debut on Netflix and in 500 U.S. movie theaters simultaneously on December 3. Volume 2 arrives Christmas Day.