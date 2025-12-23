Zendaya steps out with fiancé Tom Holland and in-laws London

Zendaya appears to be settling comfortably into family life with fiancé Tom Holland as the couple spend the holiday season together in London.

new social media post offered fans a rare glimpse of the actress enjoying quality time with Holland’s parents, signaling another meaningful step in their relationship as they head into the new year engaged.

The moment was shared by Tom’s brother, Sam Holland, who posted a series of photos from an outing at The Traitors Live, an immersive experience inspired by the popular TV series.

In one snap, Zendaya, 29, smiles warmly while posing alongside Tom’s parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland.

Sam jokingly captioned the post, “My traitor twin,” followed by a laughing emoji, before adding, “Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday. You can’t trust anyone when you enter the round table… not even family.”

Zendaya and Tom appear together in the fourth photo from the set, joined by his parents, all smiling for the camera.

The actor’s parents also share sons Harry Holland and Paddy Holland, making it a full family moment captured during the festive season.

The couple, who famously starred together in the Spider-Man films, confirmed their off-screen romance after they were photographed kissing in a car in July 2021.

Their relationship has largely remained private, making moments like this especially meaningful to fans.

In January 2025, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Zendaya and Tom got engaged over the holidays at one of Zendaya’s family homes.

For now, wedding plans are not a priority.

According to a source, “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects.”

Despite their packed schedules, Tom’s father has previously expressed confidence that their demanding careers won’t get in the way of their relationship.

As Zendaya continues to blend work, family, and love, this London outing offers a quiet but telling snapshot of a couple enjoying a new chapter together.