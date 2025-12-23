Enrique Iglesias reveals first glimpse of newborn baby

Enrique Iglesias is a father of four now!

The Bailando hitmaker and his longtime partner Anna Kournikova welcomed their fourth baby together on Wednesday December 17.

The couple, who have been together for over two decades, announced the delightful news via a joint Instagram post.

Taking over to the social media platform the doting mother captioned, "My Sunshine 12.17.2025."

The new parents of four were generous enough to offer a glimpse of their latest addition, who was bundled up in a wrapping sheet while lying in a crib.

The baby’s partial face was visible as the little one was snug in a corner, with the head covered. A cute mini plush toy also accompanied the baby.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with warm wishes and adoration.

One expressed excitement, writing, "Wow, so happy for the two of you. The family just keeps growing."

"OMG! Sweetest Christmas gift," another admirer commented.

A third added, "Congratulations for this fourth little wonder."

It is pertinent to note that the couple has not yet revealed any additional details about the baby's sex or name.

In addition to the little bundle of joy the 50-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter and the former tennis star, 44, are also parents to eight-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and a five-year-old daughter Mary.