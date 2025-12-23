Prince Harry, King Charles come to ‘agreement’ over Sandringham reunion

Prince Harry’s relationship with his father King Charles has improved in the past couple of months following almost two years of estrangement.

The royal family is gathering at Sandringham estate to celebrate the annual tradition for festive season, but Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children will once again not be making an appearance.

Now it seems that the King and his younger son have come to an agreement about the Sandringham gathering.

Charles, who is a doting grandfather, reportedly longs to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, Christmas won’t be the time he would meet them, according royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He explained that just because the father and son have reconciled doesn’t necessarily indicate that they would now want to spend holidays together. It’s been nearly six years the last time they did, and with the growing Sussex family, they now have their own tradition.

“In any event, I mean, whether there’ll be some form of reconciliation, that’s another matter,” he told GB News.

Harry’s security in the UK is also under review currently and a positive outcome means that the Duke of Sussex could travel more easily but not specifically for Sandringham.

“After all, the fact that Harry’s security is being reviewed and he will almost certainly get what he wants,” Fitzwilliams shared. “This is certainly positive, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they want to spend Christmas together.”

He noted that this particular arrangement appears to be “mutual” since the distance has been accepted firmly on both sides.