Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock reunite decades after 'Speed' days

Looks like some connections never slow down as Keanu Reeves had a speedy reunion with his old pal and Speed co-star Sandra Bullock.

The two reunited backstage at Broadway’s Waiting for Godot at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

On Saturday, December 20, the Oscar winning actress stopped by to support Reeves, 61, during the revival's strictly limited engagement, proving that even after over 30 years their friendship hasn’t skipped a beat.

In the photos making rounds on social media Bullock, also 61, was seen backstage, smiling ear to ear as she posed with the John Wick star and his fellow cast member Alex Winter.

She also posed with a group of actors, including Brandon J. Dirden and Michael Patrick Thornton, who star alongside the Bill & Ted alums in the production.

The Jamie Lloyd-directed production of Waiting for Godot is currently playing through Sunday, January 4.

Notably, the latest outing wasn’t the only reunion for Bullock and Reeves.

Most recently, the duo celebrated the 30th anniversary of Speed in October 2024 at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, where they reunited with director Jan de Bont for a post-screening talkback.

Additionally, more than three decades after their 1994 hit Speed, the longtime friends are set to share the screen once again in an upcoming romantic thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

The project will mark their first film together since the 2006 romantic drama The Lake House.