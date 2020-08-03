Ellen DeGeneres reportedly feels ‘betrayed’ and ‘wants out’ of the show

Even though Ellen DeGeneres has remained surprisingly low key about the complete scandal that is has emerged, the morning talk show host is reportedly feeling the heat behind the scenes.



So much so that Ellen has decided she “wants out” of the show and can no longer handle the overwhelming feeling of “betrayal” being spewed against her by her ex-staff.

According to a source close to Us Weekly, Ellen has been feeling utterly ‘betrayed’ and “wants out of the show” because she feels like she has a “target” on her back.

Overall the talk show host is "[expletive] that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed.”

The source also went on to say that although Ellen is aware “she can be tough at times,” she still "believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

Soon after the internal investigation headed by Warner Bros was confirmed, Ellen broke her silence and assigned a bit of blame on her producers for the scandal and claimed, "I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”