Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 13 2020
By
Reuters

Musical encircling Princess Diana's life to premiere on Netflix before Broadway

By
Reuters

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

Princess Diana will be honoured in a new musical shot without an audience and it will be premiered on Netflix next year before rolling out on Broadway, announced producers on Wednesday.

The unusual arrangement for Diana was made as Broadway remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere,” the producers said in a statement. “Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

Diana had been set to open on March 31, 2020, but the debut was delayed as Broadway closed its theaters to help prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. The show had started previews in early March.

The production, which chronicles Diana’s courtship and marriage to Prince Charles and eventual divorce, is now scheduled to open on May 25, 2021.

The Actors’ Equity Association, a labor union representing stage actors, said it had approved a safety plan for rehearsals and recording of the musical. The plan includes regular coronavirus testing, isolating actors and stage managers and changes to ventilation in backstage areas, the group said in a statement.

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan

Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan
Sajal Ali posts adorable photo of Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary

Sajal Ali posts adorable photo of Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary
Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour

Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour
Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show

Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show
'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'

'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'
Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'

Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'
Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning

Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning
Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor

Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor
National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway

National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway
Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video

Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video
'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

Trailer for Tom Holland's 'Devil All the Time' released

Trailer for Tom Holland's 'Devil All the Time' released

Latest

view all