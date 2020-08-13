Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was a 'reluctant addition' to Pippa Middleton's wedding guest list

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

Meghan Markle was not just given a cold shoulder in the British royal family, but the somewhat hostile treatment had begun well before she officially got married to Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton had gotten married back in 2017 and had been highly reluctant to welcome the former actor into her big day.

According to Finding Freedom, written by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, Pippa was highly concerned and jealous that if Meghan arrived at her ceremony, the spotlight would be moved from her to the TV actor.

“The media frenzy that followed their every move made them somewhat of a reluctant addition to the guest list for Pippa Middleton’s vows on May 20, 2017,” the writers claimed.

“Both the bride and her mom, Carole, privately harbored concerns that the American actress’s presence alongside Harry might overshadow the main event,” they added.

That being said, Meghan was eventually extended an invitation, even if it was done out of sheer reluctance and necessity.

Meghan in the end decided to only attend the reception and stay out of the wedding out of fear that it would “create a media circus.” 

More From Entertainment:

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day
Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan

Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan
Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary

Sajal Ali posts photo in tribute to Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary
Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour

Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour
Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show

Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show
'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'

'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'
Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'

Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'
Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning

Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning
Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor

Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor
National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway

National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway
Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video

Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video
'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

Latest

view all