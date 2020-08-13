Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Aug 13 2020
'Sadak 2' trailer receives over 7 million YouTube 'dislikes'

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

More than seven million people "disliked" the first official trailer of Sadak 2, an upcoming Mahesh Bhatt directorial.

The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in important roles.

As soon as the trailer released on YouTube, Sadak 2 started trending on Twitter, with the majority of users asking others to dislike the trailer to discourage "nepotism" in Bollywood.

The reaction was sparked by the recent suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput,

Sadak 2 trailer has been watched by over 20 million people on the video-sharing website. 




