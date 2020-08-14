Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor's radiant selfie a day after pregnancy announcement breaks the internet

Kareena Kapoor's radiant selfie a day after pregnancy announcement breaks the internet 

Kareena Kapoor posted a radiant selfie a day after announcing her second pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan.

The actress took to social media to upload the photo amid shoot time wherein she could be seen wearing minimal makeup looking just eyeliner on.

Her hair was left loose and she looked as effortlessly glowing as ever.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress captioned the picture saying, “Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies.”

Kareena was dressed in a white and pink comfy outfit.

Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting their second child on Wednesday.

In a statement, the couple shared, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Saifeena, as they are lovingly called, got married in 2012, had their first-born son Taimur in 2016.

