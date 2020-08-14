Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today (Friday) with President Alvi stating that the country was observing it as the "Kashmir Solidarity Day" in light of India's illegal attempt at the annexation of the occupied territory.



The day began with the traditional thirty-one gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial capitals. Througout the country, prayers will be offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people on the public holiday.



The country's national flag will be hoisted at all important public and private buildings. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony at President House Islamabad.

On his Independence Day message, President Alvi reassured Pakistanis that the people of occupied Kashmir will get their right to self-determination.

""I assure the resilient people of Indian Illegally Occpied Jammu & Kashmir that Pakistan will continue to support them in their just struggle for their Right to Self-Determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he said.

Public and private buildings as well as streets bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated. National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

"We need to stand united to meet the social, economic and security challenges being confronted by the nation,” the president said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message also congratulated the entire nation on 74th Independence Day.

“This auspicious occasion is a moment to reaffirm our pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The day is an occasion to pay tribute to all those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland,” said PM Imran in a statement shared on Twitter.

PM Imran said that the Independence Day was an occasion to pause and to reflect as to how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to creation of an independent state.

“During past seven decades of our journey, we have confronted with various challenges. We have battled against odds both at external as well as internal fronts. From the hostility of a neighboring country, with its known hegemonic intentions, to the scourge of terrorism and from coping with natural calamities to fighting pandemics, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance,” said PM Imran.

PM Imran also reiterated the pledge to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of “Unity, Faith and Discipline”.

“While we celebrate this Independence Day, our hearts are profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in Indian occupied Kashmir who are facing military siege since past one year. We stand firmly behind our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self-determination,” said PM Imran.

Originally published in The News