‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wishes Pakistani fans on Independence Day

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, extended wishes to Pakistani fans on the 74th Independence Day on Friday.

In a video message, Esra said, “I am Esra Bilgic and on this 14th August, I would like to personally wish you all Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad.”

The nation is celebrating 74th Independence Day today (Friday) with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters.

Prayers are being offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people.