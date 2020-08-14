Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Aug 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Quarter Century’ post for mom Amrita Singh wins hearts

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 14, 2020

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Quarter Century’ post for mom Amrita Singh wins hearts

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday, extended love to her mom Amrita Singh with a special ‘Quarter Century’ post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress shared two throwback photos of mother Amrita. The pictures clearly reflect Amrita’s love for the dogs.

Sharing the photos, Sara Ali Khan, who shares a great bond with mom, wrote, “Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy. Love you Maa. (It has been quarter century From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy. Love you Maa.”

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday with family and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations.

She shared a birthday cake seems to be from mom as it has “Quarter century ho gai Best mummy” written on it.

Sara's birthday coincided with her father's announcement that he and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child.

The couple, who has a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, made the announcement in a joint statement.

Saif Ali Khan had Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage.

More From Bollywood:

Salman Khan’s first adorable photo from the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ surfaces

Salman Khan’s first adorable photo from the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ surfaces
Kangana Ranaut seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: 'We deserve to know the truth'

Kangana Ranaut seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: 'We deserve to know the truth'
Kareena Kapoor's radiant selfie a day after pregnancy announcement breaks the internet

Kareena Kapoor's radiant selfie a day after pregnancy announcement breaks the internet

'Sadak 2' trailer receives over 7 million YouTube 'dislikes'

'Sadak 2' trailer receives over 7 million YouTube 'dislikes'
Chunky Panday shares his views on Bollywood's 'outsider-insider' debate

Chunky Panday shares his views on Bollywood's 'outsider-insider' debate
Sushant Singh Rajput had plans of making Hollywood debut this year?

Sushant Singh Rajput had plans of making Hollywood debut this year?
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt meet Sanjay Dutt in Mumbai following his cancer diagnosis

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt meet Sanjay Dutt in Mumbai following his cancer diagnosis

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan turns 25

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan turns 25
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor are expecting second child

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor are expecting second child
Salman Khan extends birthday wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan extends birthday wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez
Sanjay Dutt’s wife urges fans to steer clear of rumours after news of cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt’s wife urges fans to steer clear of rumours after news of cancer diagnosis

Akshay Kumar becomes the sixth highest-paid actor in the world

Akshay Kumar becomes the sixth highest-paid actor in the world

Latest

view all