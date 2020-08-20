Jordanian ambassador, Gen Bajwa discuss matters of mutual interest

Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Maj Gen Ibrahim Yali Muhammad (Left) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (Right). — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Maj Gen Ibrahim Yali Muhammad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

According to the ISPR, they exchanged views over matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation.

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region," the ISPR added.

Outgoing US ambassador meets COAS

Ambassador Paul W Jones, the US Charge d’Affairs to Pakistan, met COAS Bajwa, a day earlier, on his "farewell visit", the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, Gen Bajwa thanked the ambassador for his services and contributions to Pakistan.

"[The] visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for the Afghan Peace and Reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region," the military's media wing added.