CBI team arrives in Mumbai to kick-start investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput demise

Bollywood
Friday Aug 21 2020
Friday Aug 21, 2020

A 15-member CBI team reached Mumbai on Thursday to probe the death of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after Supreme Court's verdict ordering the same came earlier this week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team was spotted at Mumbai airport surrounded by photographers and journalists.

As for now, the intelligence agency's main task will be to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty, the primary person accused in the case.

According to a Times Now report, the CBI will consider the murder angle in the case, recreate the scene of crime, undertake forensic audit of evidence and question doctors who conducted post mortem.

The team will also take into account electronic evidence involved in the case and recreate the death scene starting from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has been asked to cooperate with the CBI team.

The Mumbai Police has also exempted the CBI team from quarantine for now.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India had ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The top court also directed the Mumbai police to hand over all the evidence collected in the actor’s death case to the CBI.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

