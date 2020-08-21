Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Aug 21, 2020

Deepika Padukone praises husband Ranveer Singh in throwback video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has praised hubby Ranveer Singh in a throwback video surfaced on the internet and has won the hearts of their fans.

In the throwback video Deepika, who tied the knot with Ranveer Singh after six years of dating in November 2018, could be heard praising her husband.

Deepika reveals that Ranveer respects her success, respects the money she had made and also always supports her that is why she got married to him.

The Padmaavat actress said, “Ranveer is equally supportive, and I married him because he respects my success and he respects the money I make.”

Deepika further said seven years back when they were dating, she was more successful and busy person than Ranveer. Also, she used to earn more than him, but despite it, he was very comfortable with her and it was ‘unique’ quality of Ranveer, the actress added.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan directorial sports drama ‘83’.

