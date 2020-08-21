Taapsee Pannu shares poster of ‘Rashmi Rocket’, shooting to start from November

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu has shared the new poster of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket revealing that the shooting for the film will start from November this year.



Taapsee broke the news on social media on Friday.

“Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP,” the Badla actress wrote on Instagram while sharing the new poster of the film.

The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya jointly.



Rashmi Rocket is based on the story of a Gujrati girl named Rashmi. As the girl runs fast, the people from her village call her ‘Rocket’.

Taapsee essays the role of Rashmi. The film will be released in 2021.

Taapsee, who had been treating her fans with throwback photos and videos during the coronavirus lockdown, was last seen in film Thappad. She will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba.