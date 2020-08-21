NAB summons Fazlur Rehman’s brother

Ziaur Rehman, a Grade-19 PMS officer, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother. — Geo.tv/Files

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned Ziaur Rehman, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother and a grade-19 officer in investigations pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means, illegal appointments and corruption in sale and purchase of machinery.

According to the anti-graft watchdog's documents, the former commissioner of the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees has been summoned on August 25 at 11:00am.

The NAB has accused Rehman of illegal appointments, corruption in the sale and purchase of machinery, and obtaining assets beyond his known sources of income.

The government official has recently been in the limelight over his appointment as the deputy commissioner of Karachi's central district.

Rehman's services were repatriated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a controversy stirred up over his appointment at a key post in the metropolis.