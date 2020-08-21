CBI takes Sushant Singh's cook into custody

Sushant Singh's cook arrested by CBI

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken the cook of Sushant Singh Rajput into custody, according to local media on Friday.

The reports said a team of the CBI arrived in Mumbai to start investigation into the death of the Bollywood actor who was found dead in Mumbai in June.

Pinkvilla on Friday shared a picture of Sushant's cook Neeraj being taken into custody by India's premier investigation agency.

Sushant's death sparked a debate on nepotism after his friends and many people from the film industry claimed that "outsiders" are not welcomed in Bollywood.

One of the late actor's friend recently claimed that Sushant was in love with Sara Ali Khan.

Sara and Sushant had worked together in the film "Kedarnath".



