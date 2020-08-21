Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

CBI takes Sushant Singh's cook into custody

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Sushant Singh's cook arrested by CBI

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken the cook of Sushant Singh Rajput into custody, according to local media on Friday.

The reports said a team of the CBI arrived in Mumbai to start investigation into the death of the Bollywood actor who was found dead in Mumbai in June.

Pinkvilla on Friday shared a picture of Sushant's cook Neeraj being taken into custody by India's premier investigation agency.

Sushant's death sparked a debate on nepotism after his friends and many people from the film industry claimed that "outsiders" are not welcomed in Bollywood.

One of the late actor's friend recently claimed that Sushant was in love with Sara Ali Khan.

Sara and Sushant had worked together in the film "Kedarnath".

 

