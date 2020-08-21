Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck to return as Batman

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Ben Affleck to return as Batman

Ben Affleck will return as Batman in a new film titled "The Flash", according to a report.

The report said that Michael Keaton would also make a comeback as the caped crusader.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the upcoming DC film will see both Affleck and Keaton reprise their roles. 

Affleck first took up the task in 2016 while Keaton was famously the lead in 1989 and 1992.

Vanity Fair reported The Flash will fly through multiple dimensions in which he encounters different versions of Batman. 

The publication reported that the film will not disrupt the new Batman film starring Robert Pattinson as the lead.

Talking about  Affleck’s return, Muschietti said: “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable.

"He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

He added: “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry [Allen] and Affleck’s [Bruce] Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in. I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too…he understands.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'endless gratitude to Tyler Perry' for helping through hardship
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen selling luxe mansion for $24 million ahead of baby's arrival
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make surprise appearance at drive-through charity event
Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion

Everything we know about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's highly-anticipated reunion
After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal

After husband, Lori Loughlin to serve jail term in college admissions scandal
Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner still friends even after her breakup with Scott Disick?
Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video

Jennifer Aniston plays pool with 'Friends' co star Courteney Cox: Video
Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle

Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle
Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'

Pink posts empowering body positive update about her 'thunder thighs'
Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie

Olivia Wilde is gearing up to direct the first ever Marvel ‘Spider-Woman’ movie
Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie just wants a ‘fair trial’ during her divorce hearing with Brad Pitt
Netflix apologises after 'Cuties' poster draws criticism

Netflix apologises after 'Cuties' poster draws criticism

Latest

view all