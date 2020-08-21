Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Aug 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif dominate Bollywood

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 21, 2020

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have outshined the rest with their fame in the film industry, clinching the top actress spot.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has been consistently number 1 as for their male counterparts, according to India Today's 'Mood Of The Nation' polls from the year 2016 to 2020.

The poll seems to negate the perception that the actors with no filmy background never get to climb the ladder of success, while star kids have it easy.

According to the poll, all the outsider actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma are pretty much dominating the Bollywood. While Deepika remains on the top spot, the rest of them keep switching, depending on their box-office performances, popularity and social media presence.

As for their male counterparts, superstar Salman Khan has been mostly on the number one spot, while the remaining slots are dominated by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan among others.

The debate about nepotism and insiders vs outsiders in the Indian entertainment industry has been constantly there but Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has added fuel to the fire of sorts. 

More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut unveils official Twitter account after Sushant Singh global campaign

Kangana Ranaut unveils official Twitter account after Sushant Singh global campaign
Sanjay Dutt's old friend Jackie Shroff says actor will shine through cancer battle

Sanjay Dutt's old friend Jackie Shroff says actor will shine through cancer battle

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a picture with American doppelganger

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a picture with American doppelganger

CBI takes Sushant Singh's cook into custody

CBI takes Sushant Singh's cook into custody

Taapsee Pannu shares poster of ‘Rashmi Rocket’, shooting to start from November

Taapsee Pannu shares poster of ‘Rashmi Rocket’, shooting to start from November
Sushant Singh case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Whatsapp chat with Mahesh Bhatt goes viral

Sushant Singh case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Whatsapp chat with Mahesh Bhatt goes viral
Deepika Padukone praises husband Ranveer Singh in throwback video

Deepika Padukone praises husband Ranveer Singh in throwback video
Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan passes away

Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan passes away
Dilip Kumar's brothers' health deteriorating after getting diagnosed with COVID-19

Dilip Kumar's brothers' health deteriorating after getting diagnosed with COVID-19
CBI team arrives in Mumbai to kick-start investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput demise

CBI team arrives in Mumbai to kick-start investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput demise
Three Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman still outshine the rest?

Three Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman still outshine the rest?
Kangana Ranaut attacks Deepika Padukone over her stance on mental health

Kangana Ranaut attacks Deepika Padukone over her stance on mental health

Latest

view all