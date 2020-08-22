Sanjay Dutt's old friend Jackie Shroff says actor will shine through cancer battle

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer last week and as the actor continues to seek preliminary treatment in Mumbai, industry friends have started to pour their love on him.

Recently, Sanjay's old friend, actor Jackie Shroff came forth reacting to the news of his cancer battle.

Responding to if he has reached out to his pal, Jackie said, "I sent him a text message."

"Sanju baba is like a phoenix. He has been through a lot of problems in his life and I am sure he is going to rise and shine through this too," he added.

Jackie and Sanjay have shared screen space in films like Mission Kashmir, Kartoos, Eklavya and Khalnayak to name a few.

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata recently gave an update about his health from a private Mumbai hospital.

In a long post Maanayata wrote, "Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well."

"In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort."

"For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital," she added.