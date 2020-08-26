Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Aug 26 2020
Disha Patani drops sweet comment on Tiger Shroff's throwback picture: 'So cute'

Wednesday Aug 26, 2020

Actress Disha Patani has lavished praise on her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff as she droped gushed over his throwback picture shared on Instagram by his mother Ayesha Shroff.

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff took to social media on Tuesday and sharedan adorable throwback photo with her children Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff with the caption: "Me and my khazana".

In the picture, Ayesha is seen flashing a bright smile as she poses with her two munchkins. She shared the picture by tagging Tiger and Krishna, which received a lot of praise on social media.

Disha Patani’s comment on the picture caught their fan’s attention. The fitness diva, who’s reportedly dating Tiger Shroff and also having pretty close bond with his family, left a comment on the stunning snap: "So cute." Pretty adorable isn’t it?

Disha and Tiger shared screen space for the very first time in the 2018 release Baaghi 2. The film went on to score big at the box-office and proved that there are many admirers of this lovely couple.


