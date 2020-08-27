Step inside Angelina Jolie's luxurious LA abode worth $25million

Angelina Jolie resides in an uber-stylish home located in the upscale area of Los Angeles, California.



After divorce with Brad Pitt, the Tomb Raider starlet lives in a stunning mansion in Los Angeles, worth a whopping $25million.



Situated in the iconic Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz, LA, the beautiful estate gives gives off breathtaking views of the city and ocean.

Take a tour inside the jaw-dropping property owned by Angelina Jolie below

It has been reported that the main 7,500 property has received a major renovation.

The house features a grand foyer in the middle that leads to a huge living room, stunning curved staircase, hardwood floors run throughout the property, a grand mahogany-panelled dining room, a gourmet kitchen and a spacious library with floor-to-ceiling bookcases.

Including bedrooms, bathrooms in original Art Deco style of the mansion, there is a huge patio that has well-manicured trees, rose gardens and an Old Hollywood-style pool with arched fountains.





Not just this, the mansion also features an impressive, separate pool house, including a state-of-the-art gym, a teahouse and a self-contained guesthouse.







