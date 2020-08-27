Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Aug 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Rhea Chakraborty wiped out 8 hard drives before moving out of Sushant Singh Rajput's flat

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case takes a shocking turn everyday.

The latest intel on the matter reveals the actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani confessing that Rhea Chakraborty wiped out a total of eight hard drives before Sushant's death.

The data of the drives was deleted in the presence of Sushant, on June 8, a week prior to his demise, the same day Rhea left his house.

It has also been revealed that an IT professional was called in to clean the disks.

The claims have intensified Rhea's involvement in Sushant's death case and is a huge breakthrough.

It has been reported that Sushant was aware of the data being wiped out and he was present in the room when the technical person arrived to erase the data.

The technician reportedly had inquired both the stars about the data that needed to be deleted.

Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation will likely to look dig out the content on the drives.

Pithani's revelations came after Enforcement Directorate found out about a plausible drug angle in the case.

They had forwarded the case to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) about Rhea's alleged links to banned drugs.

NCB director Rakesh Asthana told Hindustan Times, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

