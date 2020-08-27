Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tamasha’: Explaining the ‘chaos and confusion’

An Instagram account explained the film’s plot and the ‘confusion’ that hovered over it for some of the fans

New perspectives of acclaimed Indian director Imtiaz Ali’s hit film Tamasha, have been brought to light, along with some complexities behind its storyline.

Instagram account with the name ‘Imtiaz Ali The Storyteller’ shared explanations of their own views of how they saw the film’s plot and the ‘confusion’ that hovered over it for some of the fans.

“Chaos and Confusion behind “Tamasha”. We in our whole life living in this state of Chaos and confusion of Can I do it or not? Who Am I? What’s gonna happen next?..Like a tree knows his purpose that is an easy job for them. but for a human being, it’s the process of figuring out and giving try to different things,” read the description.

“Reason for Confusing us?..Simple things are easily grasped but if you want an absolute and deeper Knowledge unless you are not in the state of chaos you won’t discover yourself imagine Sachin Tendulkar Playing Lawn Tennis he will look ordinary. it’s about unfolding your own story..Even after a lot of Observation, it took me five more years to understand the true purpose of the storyteller the vision he wants to show by confusing us through this wonderful story,” the account further detailed.



“During this lockdown, I understand why he tries to confuse us... Because just like Ved He wants us to know the stories that had happened in the past Laila Majnu, Radha-Krishna, Ram-Sita, Romie-Juliet, Heer-Ranjha, etc. by discovering and doing researches and once you figure out you will think that. “Why always the same story”? Your Existence starting to Enlighten. This whole world is in a state of confusion and chaos or we can say it in just one word for an aptly suitable title (tamasha ),” it was added further.

Earlier in 2015, the director spoke about his film starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, saying: “This film was made with a view that the audience is not stupid. I often feel they are more advanced than filmmakers. We sometimes try to put our mistakes, our incapacities upon them. The heartwarming reaction to Tamasha, hopefully, will dispel that notion that the audience does not understand or you can fool them.”