Thursday Aug 27 2020
Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput’s look alike, sent legal notice over his biopics

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

The actor was sent a legal notice by producers Marut Singh and director Sanoj Mishra

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike Sachin Tiwari was gearing up to star in a film based on his life.

However, he has now landed in some legal trouble, well before the film even went on floors.

The actor was sent a legal notice by producers Marut Singh and director Sanoj Mishra for signing a film with them, titled Shashank, about the deceased star’s life. They alleged that Tiwari had shared the idea with another director who roped him in for Suicide or Murder, also encircling Rajput’s life.

"It has been a month since we sent a legal notice to Sachin Tiwari but he has not responded yet. It is very disheartening that he is neither picking our calls nor responding on the legal notice. Recently I came to know Sachin has shared the crux of the film with other producers and directors," said Marut Singh.

"To make a film on the nepotism prevailing in Bollywood and the sudden and suspicious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was our brainchild. We had narrated the script and project details to Sachin Tiwari, but unfortunately, he ditched us and passed on the concept to other filmmakers," Sanoj Mishra said. 

Ankita Lokhande rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s claims

Katrina Kaif congratulates parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Kohli

Dia Mirza lauded by Nelson Mandela Foundation for her tireless efforts

Rhea Chakraborty booked by NCB over drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh death case

Anushka Sharma hopes for Bollywood to bounce back as work resumes

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tamasha’: Explaining the ‘chaos and confusion’

Chunky Panday glad Ananya Panday is called ‘a star kid’: ‘So that makes me a big star’

Karan Johar played cupid for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi: ‘Can you not see this?!’

Saif Ali Khan ‘not facing any mid-life crises’ as he hits half a century

Randeep Hooda reportedly undergoes surgery following severe pain

Whatsapp chat reveals Rhea Chakraborty used to drug Sushant Singh Rajput

Saif Ali Khan opens up about shooting a bold scene in 'Omkara'

