Rhea Chakraborty booked by NCB over drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh death case

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has intensified the scrutiny against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the latest intel, the actor has been booked under a criminal case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over drug conspiracy reports.

The agency also registered a case against a few other people who appeared to have connections in the case, against whom an investigation had already started by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The cases, registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, will be probed by a Delhi team in Mumbai.

Recently, Times Now accessed some of Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats.

The chats have reportedly revealed that Rhea might have been dealing and consuming drugs.

An IANS report states that a top ED source connected to the money laundering probes has written for assistance to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) in the drug angle of the case.

While all of this has been happening Rhea’s lawyer has said that Rhea has no connection to drugs and is ready to prove this with a blood test.

Refuting the claims, Rhea's lawyer Satish Manishinde revealed, "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime ever. She’s ready for a blood test at any time."