Dia Mirza lauded by Nelson Mandela Foundation for her tireless efforts

Dia Mirza's efforts towards a safer world have finally been recognized by the Nelson Mandela Foundation

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has always been using her colossal platform to raise awareness about the environment as well as the protection of vulnerable children.

The actor’s efforts towards a safer world have finally been recognized and lauded by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Mirza will be joining a number of other women who are also getting honoured by the foundation in September and becoming part of an initiative to appreciate the efforts of those working tirelessly to achieve global prosperity.

“Dia Mirza is an activist, renowned model, filmmaker, and actress. Her work in the field of nature conservation and vulnerable children protection programmes continues to inspire many around the world,” read the tweet by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“This is so kind. And means so much. Thank you. Have always admired Madiba and this is truly special,” Mirza responded to the special mention.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Mirza had said: “It's absolutely essential for each and every human being to understand that everything we need for our survival comes from nature. Sustainability is really nothing but a reminder for all of us that all life is connected. Like the relationships that human beings form with each other, the ones we form with nature are exactly the same.”

"When you become sensitive to that symbiotic nature, to that relationship, it becomes easier to change, adapt and create an environment that is more inclusive to everything. And this applies to people and industries alike. It's all about developing a consciousness,” she added.