Thursday Aug 27 2020
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for the 11th time

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

John Lennon, 40, was shot four times by David Chapman outside his Dakota apartment building in New York

Nearly 40 years after the death of music legend John Lennon, his killer has been denied parole for the 11th time.

According to reports, Mark David Chapman, 65, who took the life of The Beatles front man in December of 1980, will be serving jail time for at least two more years, as part of his 20-year-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in New York.

The convict’s parole was rejected after an interview held earlier on August 19. Chapman will now be expected to appear before The New York State Board of Parole in 2022.

Lennon, 40, was shot four times by Chapman outside his Dakota apartment building in the Upper West Side on December 8, 1980. The singer was accompanied by his wife Yoko Ono when the incident occurred.

Chapman after shooting Lennon had stayed at the scene reading a copy of The Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger, until he was arrested upon the police’s arrival.

His killer, driven by the longing for notoriety, had initially been eligible for parole in 2000. He had disclosed in previous hearings how he still receives letters filled with grief he caused by taking the life of a beloved musician.

Lennon’s second wife, Ono had been against the release of her late husband’s murderer, claiming his freedom would put her as well as the lives of her late husband's children, Julian and Sean, in danger. 

