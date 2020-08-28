Can't connect right now! retry
Katrina Kaif congratulates parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Kohli

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has congratulated her co-star and closest friend Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after they announced that they were expecting their first child.

The Zero star turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with hubby Virat Kohli to announce they were expecting their first baby.

She wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

View this post on Instagram

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after she announced the good news.

Fans and fellow stars flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Katrina Kaif, one of the closest industry friend of Anushka, also congratulated the couple and dropped a lovely message.

The Bharat actress wrote with heart emoticons, “Congratulations.”

A few days back, Katrina turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo of her with Anushka and wrote with heart emoticon saying “Just felt happy seeing this pic.”

The endearing post got the attention of Anushka, who dropped lovely comment with a sweet smile. She wrote, “It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina.”

On the work front, Katrina and Anushka last collaborated in film Zero alongside Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan in 2018.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. 

