Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Aug 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in latest sun-kissed photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 28, 2020

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in latest sun-kissed photo

Indian star Alia Bhatt looked nothing short of a vision in her latest stunning sun-kissed picture, she shared with a cryptic caption.

Alia, who has been facing severe backlash on social media for nepotism since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous photo and wrote, “keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you.”

In the photo, Alia Bhatt could be seen donning oversized white shirt as she flips her hair back. A swimming pool and greenery could also be seen at the back.

With the caption, Alia seems determined to keep her face towards the sunshine despite the backlash.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2. The film is set to premiere today on Disney + hotstar.

More From Bollywood:

Ankita Lokhande rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s claims

Ankita Lokhande rejects Rhea Chakraborty’s claims
Katrina Kaif congratulates parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Kohli

Katrina Kaif congratulates parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Kohli
Dia Mirza lauded by Nelson Mandela Foundation for her tireless efforts

Dia Mirza lauded by Nelson Mandela Foundation for her tireless efforts
Rhea Chakraborty booked by NCB over drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh death case

Rhea Chakraborty booked by NCB over drug conspiracy in Sushant Singh death case
Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput’s look alike, sent legal notice over his biopics

Sachin Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput’s look alike, sent legal notice over his biopics
Anushka Sharma hopes for Bollywood to bounce back as work resumes

Anushka Sharma hopes for Bollywood to bounce back as work resumes

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tamasha’: Explaining the ‘chaos and confusion’

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tamasha’: Explaining the ‘chaos and confusion’

Chunky Panday glad Ananya Panday is called ‘a star kid’: ‘So that makes me a big star’

Chunky Panday glad Ananya Panday is called ‘a star kid’: ‘So that makes me a big star’
Karan Johar played cupid for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi: ‘Can you not see this?!’

Karan Johar played cupid for Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi: ‘Can you not see this?!’
Saif Ali Khan ‘not facing any mid-life crises’ as he hits half a century

Saif Ali Khan ‘not facing any mid-life crises’ as he hits half a century

Randeep Hooda reportedly undergoes surgery following severe pain

Randeep Hooda reportedly undergoes surgery following severe pain
Whatsapp chat reveals Rhea Chakraborty used to drug Sushant Singh Rajput

Whatsapp chat reveals Rhea Chakraborty used to drug Sushant Singh Rajput

Latest

view all