Alia Bhatt looks stunning in latest sun-kissed photo

Indian star Alia Bhatt looked nothing short of a vision in her latest stunning sun-kissed picture, she shared with a cryptic caption.



Alia, who has been facing severe backlash on social media for nepotism since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday took to Instagram and shared her gorgeous photo and wrote, “keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you.”

In the photo, Alia Bhatt could be seen donning oversized white shirt as she flips her hair back. A swimming pool and greenery could also be seen at the back.



With the caption, Alia seems determined to keep her face towards the sunshine despite the backlash.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2. The film is set to premiere today on Disney + hotstar.